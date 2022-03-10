Modi's governing party ahead in crucial state polls in India

In the last Uttar Pradesh state election in 2017, the BJP and its allies swept the polls. The results then were widely attributed to Modi’s popularity and Hindu-first politics, and he returned as prime minister for a second term in the 2019 general election.

Uttar Pradesh sends 80 legislators to India's Parliament, the most of any state. Voting there has been long seen as a crucial bellwether for national elections.

Modi’s party has been under immense pressure to steer an economy that was sputtering even before the COVID-19 pandemic, with unemployment a key issue among voters. The elections were also the first after a calamitous surge in infections sparked anger, with many accusing the Adityanath government of mismanagement.

In the leadup to the polls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP promised to spur development and wooed voters with welfare measures. Its core message focused on big-ticket projects combining religion with infrastructure that analysts said were aimed at pleasing the BJP’s Hindu base. But uncertainties about the vote's outcome had been raised by multiple defections to the main opposition in the state, the Samajwadi Party, whose secular appeal pulled voters from a wide range of castes as well as the Muslim community.

The BJP headquarters in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh's capital, was festooned with garlands made of marigolds. Supporters set off fireworks, danced to the beat of drums and waved saffron flags.

“We won this election because the party was able to deliver. Whatever we had promised we delivered in the last five years. We went to the people with the report card and they approved our work,” said Surendra Soni, a party worker.

Before the polls, questions were also raised whether farmers, an influential voting bloc, would rally behind the BJP. Many farmers were still furious at Modi for pushing through contentious agriculture laws that triggered a yearlong protest before he yielded and revoked them in November.

This anger also set the tone for polls in nearby Punjab state, considered the grain bowl of India, where the Aam Aadmi Party, which was formed in 2013 to fight corruption and has since ruled the national territory of Delhi for two consecutive terms, was attempting to oust the opposition Congress party.

Partial returns in Punjab showed a resounding win for the Aam Aadmi Party, which was leading in about 92 of the 117 seats.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders said they now are ready to take on Modi nationally.

“I see AAP becoming a national force. AAP is going to be the national and natural replacement of the Congress,” party spokesperson Raghav Chadha told the New Delhi Television news channel.

The Congress party, which once had a nationwide footprint, is in turmoil after its 2019 national election debacle, and some of its key young leaders have switched to the BJP. With its loss in Punjab, the party will find it difficult to revive its fortunes as regional parties such as AAP are taking the space challenging the BJP domination.

Modi’s party is also expected to hold power for a second consecutive term in Uttarakhand state, the Election Commission data showed.

In elections in the two smaller states of Manipur and Goa, the BJP was in tight races but ahead of other parties.

Associated Press writers Ashok Sharma in New Delhi and Biswajeet Banerjee in Lucknow contributed to this report.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker displays party symbol with photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as they celebrate early leads for the party in Uttar Pradesh state elections in Lucknow, India, Thursday, March 10, 2022. India's election authority started counting votes Thursday in five states' elections that are a crucial test for Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party before national elections in 2024. All results are expected to be available later in the day. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrate early leads for the party in Uttar Pradesh state elections in Lucknow, India, Thursday, March 10, 2022. India's election authority started counting votes Thursday in five states' elections that are a crucial test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party before national elections in 2024. All results are expected to be available later in the day. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Delhi Chief minister and chief of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal, left, with Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia raise hands during celebrations at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, March 10, 2022. The poll trends in Punjab state showed a resounding win for the Aam Aadmi Party. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrate as early trends indicate victory for the party in Punjab state elections in Amritsar, India, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Prabhjot Gill)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrate early leads for the party as election officials count votes after Uttar Pradesh state elections in Lucknow, India, Thursday, March 10, 2022. India's election authority started counting votes Thursday in five states' elections that are a crucial test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party before national elections in 2024.All results are expected to be available later in the day. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrate in Lucknow, India, Thursday, March 10, 2022. India's election authority started counting votes Thursday in five states' elections that are a crucial test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party before national elections in 2024. All results are expected to be available later in the day. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

A brass band member plays a wind instrument as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters dance to celebrate election results at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party has a commanding lead in crucial state polls, despite his government's criticized handling of COVID-19, soaring unemployment and farmer protests. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Aam Aadmi Party supporters celebrate in Amritsar, India, Thursday, March 10, 2022. The poll trends in Punjab showed a resounding win for the Aam Aadmi Party. (AP Photo/Prabhjot Gill)