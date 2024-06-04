Nation & World News

Modi's coalition leads in a majority of seats in early count but opposition is stiffer than expected

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coalition is leading in a majority of seats in India’s general election
By KRUTIKA PATHI and SHEIKH SAALIQ – Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coalition led in a majority of seats Tuesday in India's general election, according to early figures, but faced a stronger challenge from the opposition than expected after it pushed back against the leader's mixed economic record and polarizing politics.

The counting of more than 640 million votes cast over six weeks in the world's largest democratic exercise was set to take all day. Modi was still widely expected to be elected to a third five-year term — even as the race tightened and the early count showed his Hindu nationalist party might not secure a majority on its own.

If Modi wins, it would cement the 73-year-old as one of the country’s most popular and important leaders. It would only be the second time an Indian leader has retained power for a third term after Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first prime minister.

In his 10 years in power, Modi has transformed India's political landscape, bringing Hindu nationalism, once a fringe ideology in India, into the mainstream while leaving the country deeply divided.

His supporters see him as a self-made, strong leader who has improved India's standing in the world. His critics and opponents say his Hindu-first politics have bred intolerance and while the economy, the world's fifth-largest and one of the fastest-growing, has become more unequal.

Some seven hours into counting, early leads reported by India's Election Commission showed Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party was ahead in 236 constituencies and had won two, including one uncontested, of 543 parliamentary seats. The main opposition Congress party led in 99 constituencies.

A total of 272 seats are needed for a majority. In 2019, the BJP won 303 seats.

Modi's party is part of the National Democratic Alliance, whose parties led in 287 constituencies, according to the early count, including the two won by BJP. The Congress party is part of the INDIA alliance, which led in 230 constituencies.

The Election Commission does not release data on the percentage of votes tallied, and early figures were expected to change.

The “Congress party and other opposition parties have showed tremendous resilience. To have a stronger opposition augers very well for India’s democracy that has taken a hit during Modi’s 10-year rule,” said political analyst Rasheed Kidwai.

Exit polling from the weekend had projected the NDA to win more than 350 seats. Indian markets, which had hit an all-time high on Monday, closed sharply down Tuesday, with benchmark stock indices — the NIFTY 50 and the BSE Sensex — both down by more than 5%.

Extreme heat struck India as voters went to the polls, with temperatures higher than 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in some parts of the country. Temperatures were somewhat lower on Tuesday for the counting, but election officials and political parties still took precautions, hauling in large quantities of water and installing outdoor air coolers for people waiting for results outside the buildings where votes were being tallied and party headquarters.

BJP workers outside the party's office in New Delhi performed a Hindu ritual shortly after the counting began. Meanwhile, supporters at the Congress party headquarters appeared upbeat and chanted slogans praising Gandhi, the party’s campaign face.

Over 10 years in power, Modi's popularity has outstripped that of his party's, and has turned a parliamentary election into one that increasingly resembles a presidential-style campaign. The result is that the BJP relies more and more on Modi's enduring brand to stay in power, with local politicians receding into the background even in state elections.

“Modi was not just the prime campaigner, but the sole campaigner of this election,” said Yamini Aiyar, a public policy scholar.

The country’s democracy, Modi’s critics say, is faltering under his government, which has increasingly wielded strong-arm tactics to subdue political opponents, squeeze independent media and quash dissent. The government has rejected such accusations and say democracy is flourishing.

And economic discontent has simmered under Modi. While stock markets reach record-highs and millionaires multiply, youth unemployment has soared, with only a small portion of Indians benefitting from the boom.

As polls opened in mid-April, a confident BJP initially focused its campaign on "Modi's guarantees," highlighting the economic and welfare achievements that his party says have reduced poverty. With him at the helm, "India will become a developed nation by 2047," Modi repeated in rally after rally.

But the campaign turned increasingly shrill, as Modi ramped up polarizing rhetoric that targeted Muslims, who make up 14% of the population, a tactic seen to energize his core Hindu majority voters.

The opposition INDIA alliance has attacked Modi over his Hindu nationalist politics, and campaigned on issues of joblessness, inflation and inequality.

But the broad alliance of over a dozen political parties has been beset by ideological differences and defections, raising questions over their effectiveness. Meanwhile, the alliance has also claimed they've been unfairly targeted, pointing to a spree of raids, arrests and corruption investigations against their leaders by federal agencies they say are politically motivated. The government has denied this.

Associated Press writer David Rising contributed to this story.

Election officials carry sealed electronic voting machines at a counting center in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. India on Tuesday started counting votes from its staggered, six-week election that was seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade in power and was expected to give him a third term in office. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

A Bharatiya Janta Party supporter prepares to offer prayers to the cut-out of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside their party headquarters in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. India began counting more than 640 million votes Tuesday in the world’s largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to return Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third term after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Congress party supporters cheer as they follow proceedings of vote counting at their party headquarters in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. India began counting more than 640 million votes Tuesday in the world’s largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to return Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third term after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

A roadside fruit juice seller watches the election results on his mobile phone in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. India began counting more than 640 million votes Tuesday in the world’s largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to return Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third term after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Election officials open electronic voting machines at a counting center in Jammu, India, Tuesday, June.4, 2024. India began counting more than 640 million votes Tuesday in the world’s largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to return Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third term after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Election officials carry electronic voting machines at a counting center in Jammu, India, Tuesday, June.4, 2024. India began counting more than 640 million votes Tuesday in the world’s largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to return Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third term after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

An election official displays an electronic voting machine after unsealing it to count votes at a counting center in Lucknow , India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. India on Tuesday started counting votes from its staggered, six-week election that was seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade in power and was expected to give him a third term in office. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

An election official shows the electronic voting machine to the agents of political parties at a counting center in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. India's marathon election enters its final phase on Tuesday with the counting of more than 640 million votes in the world's largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to return Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third term after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

FILE- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to people as he arrives to cast his vote during the third phase of India's national election, in Ahmedabad, India, May 7, 2024. India began counting more than 640 million votes Tuesday in the world’s largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to return Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third term after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File)

FILE- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, right, and his mother and senior leader Sonia Gandhi leave a polling booth after casting their vote in the sixth round of polling in India's national election in New Delhi, India, May 25, 2024. India began counting more than 640 million votes Tuesday in the world’s largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to return Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third term after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party supporters celebrate as they follow proceedings of the vote counting at their party headquarters in Chennai, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. India began counting more than 640 million votes Tuesday in the world’s largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to return Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third term after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Congress party supporters cheer as they watch proceedings of vote counting on a television at their party headquarters in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Election officials open an electronic voting machine to count votes at a counting center in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. India on Tuesday started counting votes from its staggered, six-week election that was seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade in power and was expected to give him a third term in office. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

FILE - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sandalwood paste and vermilion applied on his forehead during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, a promenade that connects the Ganges River with the centuries-old temple dedicated to Hindu god Shiva in Varanasi, India, Dec. 13, 2021. India began counting more than 640 million votes Tuesday in the world’s largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to return Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third term after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh, File)

FILE- India's opposition Congress party leaders from left, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, display copies of party's election manifesto during a press conference in New Delhi, India, April 5, 2024. India began counting more than 640 million votes Tuesday in the world’s largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to return Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third term after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

Election officials carry sealed electronic voting machines at a counting center in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. India on Tuesday started counting votes from its staggered, six-week election that was seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade in power and was expected to give him a third term in office. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Debashree Chowdhury leaves after visiting a counting centre in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. India began counting more than 640 million votes Tuesday in the world’s largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to return Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third term after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Congress party supporters cheer as they follow proceedings of vote counting at their party headquarters in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Election officials open an electronic voting machine to count votes at a counting center in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. India on Tuesday started counting votes from its staggered, six-week election that was seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade in power and was expected to give him a third term in office. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

A Congress party supporter cheers as he watches live telecast of the proceedings of vote counting at their party headquarters in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Election officials open an electronic voting machine to count votes at a counting center in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. India on Tuesday started counting votes from its staggered, six-week election that was seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade in power and was expected to give him a third term in office. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

A Congress party supporter waves an Indian flag as others follow proceedings of vote counting on a giant screen at their party headquarters in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. India was counting more than 640 million votes cast over the past six weeks in the world’s largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a third five-year term when the final result is declared later Tuesday. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

A worker carries a banner of Bharatiya Janta party featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be put up outside party headquarters in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. India began counting more than 640 million votes Tuesday in the world's largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to return Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third term after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party supporters cheer as they follow proceedings of the vote counting at their party office in Chennai, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. India was counting more than 640 million votes cast over the past six weeks in the world’s largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a third five-year term when the final result is declared later Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

