Moderna says potential flu vaccine needs more study

The company's COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, has been its main revenue generator so far. It brought in more than $18 billion in sales last year.

Moderna also is developing potential vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and the human immunodeficiency virus that causes AIDS.

Shares of Moderna Inc., based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, fell nearly 5% to $152.50 before markets opened Tuesday.

The stock had already slipped about 11% so far this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has climbed slightly.