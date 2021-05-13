Mobile soup kitchens take food, vaccine to Detroit's poorest

“The timing and the need could not be greater,” said Jamie Winkler, The Salvation Army’s Eastern Michigan Harbor Light System executive director.

More than 49,300 virus cases have been confirmed in Detroit and 2,100 people have died since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Across Michigan, more than 869,500 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed and more than 18,300 people have died from the disease.

The Salvation Army Detroit Harbor Light center is working with Central City Integrated Health and Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services to take vaccines to those most in need. Second doses will be available when the trucks return to the neighborhoods. People who can’t make it to the trucks can receive the vaccine at a Central City Integrated Health facility.

Like Carreker, Kenneth West waited for the Bed & Bread truck to get food. He got it, in addition to his first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“I wasn't going to get it at all. I don't like needles,” said West, 57.

But at the truck's next stop, Apolonio Mata was waiting specifically for the vaccine. Mata's doctor already had urged him to get vaccinated and a friend told him the shot would be available Wednesday afternoon outside the building where he lives.

Mata, 52, said it helps to take the vaccine to some people.

“They're not scared (of getting vaccinated),” he said. “A majority of people who live in this building don't have transportation.”

lillye Neal, a registered nurse with Central City Integrated Health, said the mobile care teams that follow The Salvation Army trucks have met with some hesitancy when approaching people, especially the homeless, about vaccinations.

“Generally, when you find groups of homeless people, when the main person says ‘no, we don’t take the vaccine,' everyone seems to follow suit,” Neal said. “But then we're running across those people who are appreciative that we're out here because they don't have transportation. They don't have a way to get to the vaccine.”

