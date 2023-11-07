MLS suspends Union's Kai Wagner for 3 games for violating league's anti-discrimination policy

BreakingNews
Atlanta man arrested with gun near U.S. Capitol is on probation for Fulton case

1 hour ago

Major League Soccer suspended Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner on Tuesday for three matches for violating the league’s on-field anti-discrimination policy after the league launched an investigation into whether he used a racial slur against a New England Revolution player.

Wagner will begin serving the penalty on Wednesday when the Revolution hosts the Union in Game 2 of their MLS Cup Eastern Conference semifinals matchup. Philadelphia leads the best-of-three series 1-0. Wagner would also sit out a potential series-deciding match on Sunday. Should the Union be eliminated, his suspension would carry over to next season.

The Athletic reported that penalty stems from an incident during Game 1 of the series with New England in which Wagner was accused of directing an anti-Asian slur to Revolution forward Bobby Wood. Wood was born in Hawaii and is of Japanese and Black heritage.

According to the report, the Revolution sent a complaint to the league office following the incident, initiating the investigation.

MLS said in a statement that Wagner acknowledged wrongdoing.

“In reaching this decision, MLS considered many factors, including Wagner’s immediate acceptance of responsibility, willingness to participate in a restorative practices process to repair the harm caused, and his cooperation with the league’s investigation,” the league’s statement said.

As part of the suspension, Wagner has begun MLS-mandated education and training, a process the league said will continue. He also “must remain in full compliance with a program directed by a league-appointed restorative practices expert.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

