MLS and Apple announce all-access docuseries chronicling 2024 season

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Apple TV and Major League Soccer are expanding their collaboration, announcing Thursday that the looming MLS season will be chronicled in a new all-access docuseries similar to the ones that have given fans a deep, different look at golf, auto racing and tennis in recent months.

The eight-part series is already in production and will span from the preseason all the way through the MLS Cup final in December. Apple and MLS are teaming with Box to Box Films to make the new series happen, with executive producers James Gay-Rees (“Senna,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,”), Paul Martin (“Make or Break,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”) and Warren Smith (“Make or Break,” “Full Swing”).

The league is entering the second year of a 10-year media rights deal with Apple TV, which enjoyed big numbers after the arrival of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Specifics were never released, but Apple CEO Tim Cook credited Messi’s arrival as the reason why subscriber targets were surpassed.