MLBPA, FanDuel settle lawsuit over alleged improper use of name, image and likeness

59 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A commercial affiliate of the Major League Baseball Players Association settled a lawsuit with FanDuel on Friday over the alleged unauthorized use of the names and images of MLB players on its sports-betting platform.

The settlement obtained by The Associated Press said MLB Players Inc. and FanDuel agreed to a voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning the suit can't be filed again.

The association and sportsbook “shall each bear their own attorneys’ fees and costs incurred in connection with this matter,” according to court documents.

FanDuel was removed from the New York lawsuit that also included Underdog Sports. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Underdog Sports had also settled. The MLBPA has separate, ongoing lawsuits against other online betting platforms.

