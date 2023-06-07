X

MLB will discuss postponing games in New York, Philadelphia due to wildfire smoke

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 19 minutes ago
Major League Baseball plans to discuss whether to postpone games in New York and Philadelphia on Wednesday night because of poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to discuss whether to postpone games in New York and Philadelphia on Wednesday night because of poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The New York Yankees are scheduled to host the Chicago White Sox, and the Philadelphia Phillies are slated to host Detroit.

MLB said it planned to speak with the teams involved at about 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for New York City, saying: "the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects." In Philadelphia, the NWS issued a Code Red.

The Yankees and White Sox played through a lesser haze on Tuesday night.

The National Women's Soccer League postponed Orlando's match at Gotham in Harrison, New Jersey, from Wednesday night to Aug. 9.

"The match could not be safely conducted based on the projected air quality index," the NWSL said.

At nearby Belmont Park, The New York Racing Association said training went on as planned ahead of Saturday's Triple Crown horse race.

“NYRA utilizes external weather services and advanced on-site equipment to monitor weather conditions and air quality in and around Belmont Park," spokesman Patrick McKenna said Wednesday. "Training was conducted normally today, and NYRA will continue to assess the overall environment to ensure the safety of training and racing throughout the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival.”

The smoke pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday came from more than 400 blazes in Canada. It has raised alarms from health authorities about poor air quality.

A two-game series in Seattle between the Mariners and the Giants was moved to San Francisco in September 2020 because of because of poor air quality caused by West Coast wildfires.

New York's NFL teams, the Giants and Jets, both had Wednesday off from offseason workouts. The Giants had been planning to practice inside Thursday, and the Jets say they are also likely to work out indoors Thursday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mark McKay, Channel 2 Action News

If you see a haze in the metro Atlanta sky, Canadian wildfires are to blame1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Delta settles case to pay refunds for flights canceled during pandemic
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Opponents want to put Atlanta’s public safety training center on ballot
4h ago

Credit: Family photo

A 9-year-old East Point boy went out to play. He was fatally shot moments later
2h ago

Credit: Family photo

A 9-year-old East Point boy went out to play. He was fatally shot moments later
2h ago

Credit: AJC on Twitter

RHONE: Rudeness is on the rise, but what’s behind the adult tantrums?
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Times announces 74 job cuts due to economic challenges
9m ago
Tua Tagovailoa trying to 'work on everything' entering 4th NFL season
11m ago
Gunman who opened fire after Virginia high school graduation targeted graduate, Richmond...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
22h ago
Election 2024: Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
Paralympic medalist has been thrown some curves in life but aims for success
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top