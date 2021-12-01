MLB, union make little progress ahead of CBA deadline

The sport's five-year collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday, and management is expected to follow with a lockout of the Major League Baseball Players Association.

MLB executive vice president Dan Halem and Bruce Meyer, the union's senior director collective bargaining and legal, headed talks that took place at the site of the union's annual executive board meeting. Seven owners also were on hand for two sessions at the hotel, departing the first one to go to their own location after getting a proposal from the union. Dozens of players also were there.