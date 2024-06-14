Nation & World News

MLB umpire Pat Hoberg appealing discipline following sports betting investigation

Major League Baseball plans to discipline umpire Pat Hoberg following an investigation into a potential violation of sports gambling policies
FILE - Umpire Pat Hoberg looks on during a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Angels, May 17, 2023, in Baltimore. Major League Baseball plans to discipline Hoberg following an investigation into a potential violation of sports gambling policies. In a statement Friday, June 14, 2024, the commissioner's office said Hoberg has decided to appeal the penalty. MLB did not disclose the nature of the violation or the extent of the punishment. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to discipline umpire Pat Hoberg following an investigation into a potential violation of sports gambling policies.

In a statement Friday, the commissioner's office said Hoberg has decided to appeal the penalty. MLB did not disclose the nature of the violation or the extent of the punishment.

“While MLB’s investigation did not find any evidence that games worked by Mr. Hoberg were compromised or manipulated in any way, MLB determined that discipline was warranted. Mr. Hoberg has chosen to appeal that determination. Therefore, we cannot comment further until the appeal process is concluded,” the statement said.

MLB said it began investigating Hoberg during spring training this year and he was removed from the field while the probe was ongoing.

The 37-year-old Hoberg umpired his first big league game in 2014 and was added to the full-time staff in 2017. He received a perfect grade on calling balls and strikes when he worked home plate in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies.

Hoberg also umpired in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and was chosen to work the plate for the “Field of Dreams Game” in August 2021. That was the first major league game played in Iowa, where he grew up.

Before becoming a big league ump, Hoberg spent time in the minors working in the Pacific Coast League, the Texas League and the Florida State League, among other stops.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

