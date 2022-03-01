MLB to make 'best offer' before lockout deadline passes

The heightened tension could be a last public venting before final negotiations that lead to a deal, or it could reflect a hardening of positions.

Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer and free-agent reliever Andrew Miller were present for talks, the ninth straight day of bargaining and the 90th day of the lockout.

Commissioner Rob Manfred had said Monday was the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow the minimum time needed for spring training in order to play openers as scheduled on March 31.

The union said it didn’t necessarily agree to the timeframe.

Players are working out at non-MLB facilities in Florida, Arizona and elsewhere. Yankees slugger Luke Voit said a March 31 start date was doable if a deal got done in the next couple of days.

“I think the hardest part is going to be getting everybody down here,” he said after practicing at a Tampa high school Tuesday. “It’s going to be such a rush, trades, free agents signings.”

The sides agreed Monday, subject to an overall deal, to expand the postseason from 10 to 12 teams, rather than the 14 MLB had hoped for.

On central economics, the sides were still searching for agreement. Management’s proposals included:

— MLB proposed raising the luxury tax threshold from $210 million to $220 million in each of the next three seasons, $224 million in 2025 and $230 in 2026. Players asked for $238 million this year, $244 million in 2023, $250 million in 2024, $256 million in 2025 and $263 in 2026.

— MLB proposed $25 million annually for a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, and the union dropped from $115 million to $85 million for this year, with $5 million yearly increases.

— MLB proposed raising the minimum salary from $570,500 to $675,000 this year, with increases of $10,000 annually, and the union asked for $725,000 this year, $745,000 in 2023, $765,000 in 2024 and increases for 2025 and 2026 based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners.

The union believed there was an understanding on luxury tax rates, which management had been proposing to substantially steepen while eliminating higher penalties for recidivist high spenders.

Players’ latest proposals contemplated giving up on expanding salary arbitration from the top 22% to 35% by service time of the players with at least two seasons of service and less than three, but only if MLB agreed to other union proposals.

Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.

Spring training games were to have begun Saturday, but baseball’s ninth work stoppage — and first since 1995 — already has led to exhibitions being canceled through March 7.

Not since Aug. 30, 2002, has MLB come this close to losing regular-season games to labor strife. The union was set to strike at 3:20 p.m., but roughly 25 consecutive hours of meetings and caucuses culminated in an agreement at 11:45 a.m.

___

AP freelancer Mark Didtler contributed from Tampa, Fla.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer arrives at Roger Dean Stadium as negotiations continue toward a labor deal between Major League Baseball and the players' association, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer arrives at Roger Dean Stadium as negotiations continue toward a labor deal between Major League Baseball and the players' association, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Bruce Meyer, chief union negotiator, left, and Tony Clark, executive director of the players association, right, arrive at Roger Dean Stadium as negotiations continue toward a labor deal between Major League Baseball and the players' association, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Bruce Meyer, chief union negotiator, left, and Tony Clark, executive director of the players association, right, arrive at Roger Dean Stadium as negotiations continue toward a labor deal between Major League Baseball and the players' association, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Tony Clark, executive director of the players association, right, arrives at Roger Dean Stadium as negotiations continue toward a labor deal between Major League Baseball and the players' association, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Tony Clark, executive director of the players association, right, arrives at Roger Dean Stadium as negotiations continue toward a labor deal between Major League Baseball and the players' association, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption New York Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner walks through Roger Dean Stadium as Major League Baseball negotiations continue in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption New York Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner walks through Roger Dean Stadium as Major League Baseball negotiations continue in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Fans wait in hopes of getting players' autographs outside Roger Dean Stadium where negotiations over a labor agreement continued Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Fans wait in hopes of getting players' autographs outside Roger Dean Stadium where negotiations over a labor agreement continued Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Baseball fan Noah McMurrain of Boynton Beach, Fla., stands outside Roger Dean Stadium as Major League Baseball negotiations continue in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Baseball fan Noah McMurrain of Boynton Beach, Fla., stands outside Roger Dean Stadium as Major League Baseball negotiations continue in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred outside Roger Dean Stadium on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla., after a labor negotiating session with baseball players. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred outside Roger Dean Stadium on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla., after a labor negotiating session with baseball players. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Baseball Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, left, walks with Colorado Rockies CEO Richard Monfort, right, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Commissioner Rob Manfred and top deput Halem met with players Monday on the final day of negotiations to end the lockout before Major League Baseball's deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Baseball Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, left, walks with Colorado Rockies CEO Richard Monfort, right, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Commissioner Rob Manfred and top deput Halem met with players Monday on the final day of negotiations to end the lockout before Major League Baseball's deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Major League Baseball Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, left, and Commissioner Rob Manfred, right, walk after negotiations with the players association in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Major League Baseball Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, left, and Commissioner Rob Manfred, right, walk after negotiations with the players association in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky