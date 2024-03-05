Nation & World News

MLB The Show 24 unveils female player mode 'Women Pave Their Way'

MLB The Show 24 has unveiled a female player mode for this year’s video game
FILE -Kelsie Whitmore, a 23-year-old two-way player for the Atlantic League's Staten Island FerryHawks, warmup in the batting cage, Friday, May 13, 2022, in New York. MLB The Show 24 has unveiled Whitmore, a female player mode for this year's video game. A trailer released Tuesday, March 5, 2024 showcases “Road to the Show: Women Pave Their Way” for the game scheduled to be released March 19. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE -Kelsie Whitmore, a 23-year-old two-way player for the Atlantic League's Staten Island FerryHawks, warmup in the batting cage, Friday, May 13, 2022, in New York. MLB The Show 24 has unveiled Whitmore, a female player mode for this year's video game. A trailer released Tuesday, March 5, 2024 showcases “Road to the Show: Women Pave Their Way” for the game scheduled to be released March 19. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
By The Associated Press
Updated 47 minutes ago

MLB The Show 24 has unveiled a female player mode for this year's video game.

A trailer released Tuesday showcases "Road to the Show: Women Pave Their Way" for the game scheduled to be released March 19.

"For the first time ever, you can create and play as a female ballplayer, with a unique Road to the Show story that evolves with the player over the course of your career," the video game's website reads. "This path will include all existing features of Road to the Show with the addition of a unique-to-women storyline following a lifelong friendship as it develops in professional baseball."

The trailer features a nod to Kelsie Whitmore, the first female player in an MLB partnered league. Whitmore is a pitcher and outfielder for the Staten Island FerryHawks in the Atlantic League.

“To me, this project is a great opportunity for the world to be informed of women who play baseball and that taking their skills to the next level is possible,” Whitmore said in a statement on the website. “My hopes for this project is to educate others that women/girls do play baseball and that they are capable of competing in this game at every level.”

Mollie Braley, the game's narrative designer, said in a statement that Whitmore and others were involved in the story mode's development.

"This feature was inspired by the stories of women in baseball," Braley said. “Throughout history, women have been making waves in the sport. These include legends such as Toni Stone, who was one of the first women ever to play professional baseball."

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Defense attorneys ID potential new witnesses in Fulton DA removal fight1h ago

Credit: Courtesy Woodruff Arts Center

Woodruff Arts Center to redo campus as an ‘open and welcoming park’
39m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

NEW DETAILS
Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
2h ago

You have until Friday to order free COVID-19 at-home test kits to be mailed
1h ago

You have until Friday to order free COVID-19 at-home test kits to be mailed
1h ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Haley faces Super Tuesday survival test ahead of Georgia primary
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

San Francisco votes on measures to compel drug treatment and give police surveillance...
8m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street slumps to worst day in weeks; bitcoin touches record...
11m ago
Biden and Trump barrel into Super Tuesday, toward a likely November rematch despite voter...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
11h ago
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles
8h ago