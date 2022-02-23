MLB: Season will be shortened if no deal by end of Monday

There appeared to be little or no movement on the key issue of luxury tax thresholds and rates, or the size of the bonus pool for pre-arbitration players

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole were involved in the talks on the third straight day of bargaining.

Free agent pitcher Andrew Miller and Yankees reliever Zack Britton also joined the negotiations on the 84th day of the lockout and were alongside Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Houston catcher Jason Castro. Those six are among the eight members of the union’s executive subcommittee, which supervises collective bargaining.

Texas infielder Marcus Semien and Boston pitcher James Paxton, the other two members, have not been seen during the talks at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

Britton, Cole, Paxton, Scherzer and Semien are represented by Scott Boras, baseball’s most powerful agent.

Teams have told the union they will not decrease revenue sharing and will not add new methods for players to accrue service time, which players said are needed to prevent teams from holding players back to delay free agency.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption New York Mets' Max Scherzer, back to camera at left, former player Kevin Slowey, center, and former St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Miller arrive for baseball contract negotiations at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP) Credit: Greg Lovett Credit: Greg Lovett Caption New York Mets' Max Scherzer, back to camera at left, former player Kevin Slowey, center, and former St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Miller arrive for baseball contract negotiations at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP) Credit: Greg Lovett Credit: Greg Lovett

Caption Houston Astros baseball player Jason Castro arrives for contract negotiations at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP) Credit: Greg Lovett Credit: Greg Lovett Caption Houston Astros baseball player Jason Castro arrives for contract negotiations at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP) Credit: Greg Lovett Credit: Greg Lovett