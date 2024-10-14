Nation & World News

MLB playoffs averaging 3.33 million viewers through division series, an 18% increase over last year

Major League Baseball’s postseason is averaging 3.33 million viewers going into the league championship series, an 18% increase over last year’s average of 2.82 million
The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals play in Game 4 of an American League Division baseball playoff series as seen in this general view of Kauffman Stadium Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin Braley)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals play in Game 4 of an American League Division baseball playoff series as seen in this general view of Kauffman Stadium Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin Braley)
22 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball's postseason is averaging 3.33 million viewers going into the league championship series, an 18% increase over last year's average of 2.82 million.

The division series averaged 3.56 million viewers for 18 games, a 14% increase from last year.

The increases in the division round ratings can be attributed to two series going the distance along with both New York teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies being involved.

Friday's night NLDS Game 5 between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres averaged 7.5 million on Fox, Fox Deportes and streaming, the most-watched division series game since 2017.

Saturday afternoon's deciding game between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers averaged 3.42 million on TBS, the most-watched division series matchup in a day game window (pre-4 p.m. start) in 17 years.

The game was originally slated to be played at night, but was moved up to the afternoon due to the threat of inclement weather.

Fox and FS1 averaged 4.09 million for the National League games, their highest numbers since postseason baseball began airing on FS1 in 2014. Fox also benefitted from the Phillies-Mets being the other series. The Mets advanced in four games.

TNT Sports averaged 3 million for the ALDS series games on TBS and TNT. The Yankees beat Kansas City in four games in the other series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

MLB moves start of Tigers-Guardians decisive ALDS Game 5 from night to day
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Atlanta TV sports listings10m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

MLB will air local games for Guardians, Brewers and Twins next season
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

SEC, Big Ten leaders mulling future of fast-changing college sports
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Canada and India expel each other's diplomats in escalating dispute over a 2023...11m ago
New lawsuits accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault against 6 people, including a...12m ago
Florida returning to something like normal after Hurricane Milton13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HBO

John Oliver marvels over Waffle House’s quirks, from music to orders
‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’: State Election Board chair wants his Republican peers...
Living in extended-stay hotels can lead to health problems for kids