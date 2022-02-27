MLB players, teams talk for 7th day in row, deadline nears

MLB says that if there is not a deal by the end of Monday, there will not be enough training time to start the season as scheduled.

MLB has offered to raise the luxury tax threshold from $210 million last season to $214 million this year, increasing to $220 million by 2026. Teams also want higher tax rates, which the union says tend to act like a salary cap.

Players have asked for a $245 million threshold this year, rising to $273 million by the final season.

The union wants to expand the players with at least two seasons of major league service and less than three to the top 35%, up from the 22% cutoff in place since 2013.

The union wants the pre-arbitration pool to have $115 million distributed to 150 players and management proposed $20 million be split among 30.

