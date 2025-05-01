MLB offense rises with temperature, batting average of .242 up from .240 through April last year

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball offense has picked up as the temperature has climbed in much of the U.S., raising the major league batting average above the level from early last season.

Batters are hitting .242 through April, up from .240 through the first full month of the 2024 season but down from .248 through April in 2023.

MLB's overall batting average was .239 through the first full week of the season, starting at .231 through the partial initial week and .243 for the first full week. The average dropped to .228 during the week of April 7, then rose to .243 the week of April 14, .249 the week of April 21 and .262 for the first three days of this week, Major League Baseball said Thursday.