Breaking: Charges to be dropped against some Emory protesters
Nation & World News

MLB moves start of Tigers-Guardians decisive ALDS Game 5 from night to day

Citing weather issues, Major League Baseball moved the start time of Saturday’s decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between Detroit and Cleveland from 8:08 p.m. to a 1:08 p.m. The change was announced Friday as the Tigers were going through a workout at Progressive Field
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan (38) celebrates with teammate Will Brennan, right, at the end of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Detroit. The Guardians won 5-4. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan (38) celebrates with teammate Will Brennan, right, at the end of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Detroit. The Guardians won 5-4. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
54 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Citing a chance of inclement weather, Major League Baseball moved the start time of Saturday's decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between Detroit and Cleveland from 8:08 p.m. to a 1:08 p.m.

The change was announced Friday as the Tigers were going through a workout at Progressive Field.

Cleveland evened the back-and-forth series by rallying to win Game 4 on Thursday night. Pinch-hitter David Fry's two-run homer in the seventh inning helped the AL Central champions avoid elimination.

While the seven-hour switch could be inconvenient to some, it will allow Ohio State and Guardians fans from having to switch between flipping their TVs from the baseball broadcast to the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes game at No. 3 Oregon, which starts at 7:30 p.m.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan (38) celebrates with teammate Will Brennan, right, at the end of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Detroit. The Guardians won 5-4. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' David Fry bunts in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tigers blank Guardians 3-0 in ALDS with clutch hitting and strong pitching, taking 2-1...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lane Thomas hits 3-run homer, Cleveland's bullpen torments Tigers as Guardians win ALDS...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

SEC, Big Ten leaders mulling future of fast-changing college sports
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

MLB will air local games for Guardians, Brewers and Twins next season
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Residents slog through flooded streets, clear debris after Hurricane Milton tore through...7m ago
Authorities continue to investigate container suspected of holding dynamite in Tennessee14m ago
Trump heads to Colorado to drive his anti-immigration message14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Why did Atlanta water crisis drag on? These failing parts went undetected
Conyers smoke plume has faded, but clouds of ‘fear and anxiety’ remain
TORPY: Yes, you can go home. But it might not be the same