MLB lockout talks to resume Tuesday as spring training nears

Given the need for at least three weeks of workouts, opening day on March 31 would be threatened if there is not an agreement by late February or early March.

Players want arbitration eligibility extended to those with at least two years of major-league service, its level from 1974-86. Since 2013, eligibility has included only the top 22% by service time among those with at least two years but less than three.

Clubs say they will not consider changes to arbitration or alterations that would lower revenue sharing. Players have proposed reducing revenue sharing by $30 million annually, a projection management disputes.

Players also want new structures to address alleged service time manipulation and have proposed raising the minimum salary from $570,500 to $775,000 this season. Management proposed a $615,000 minimum for players with less than one year of major league service but with a provision teams couldn’t pay more than that amount.

