MLB Clemente Award winners wear his 21 on caps for careers

“How much apprecation the world has for Roberto Clemente, and sometimes we come up short in our island, which is embarrassing, right? Like we should do more. But I'm glad that everybody else in the world is showing respect to Roberto. It's not that we don't show respect to him, because he's our guy, but we should do a little more,” he said.

Active Clemente winners include Nelson Cruz (Nationals), Carlos Carrasco (Mets), Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers), Andrew McCutchen (Brewers), Anthony Rizzo (Yankees) and Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols and Adam Wainwright (Cardinals).

“The Roberto Clemente Award is easily the best award I've won in my career,” Rizzo said. “Just representing him, having that recognition of his number on the forefront of a lot of players' hats throughout the league will be will be in his honor. It’s very deserving because he he served everyone else.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports