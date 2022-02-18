MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout

MLB told the union it thinks Feb. 28 is the last possible date to reach an agreement that would allow a timely start to the season. The union didn’t respond to MLB on whether it agrees with that date or thinks there is additional time.

The players’ association was discussing whether any players will attend the next session.

For the most part, owners and players have joined the bargaining by Zoom. Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Monfort, chairman of the owners’ labor policy committee, and free agent reliever Andrew Miller both attended the Jan. 24 session, the first in-person bargaining during the lockout.

“We are committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to each side,” MLB said. "On Monday, members of the owners’ bargaining committee will join an in-person meeting with the players' association and remain every day next week to negotiate and work hard towards starting the season on time.”

Spring training workouts were to have started Wednesday.

“The clubs have adopted a uniform policy that provides an option for full refunds for fans who have purchased tickets from the clubs to any spring training games that are not taking place,” MLB said.

Caption Practice fields remain empty as pitchers and catchers are not starting spring training workouts as scheduled as the Major League Baseball lockout enters its 77th day and will prevent pitchers and catchers from taking the field for the first time since October as the Los Angeles Angels facility is quiet Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption A padlock keeps the gate closed at the New York Yankees spring training complex at George M. Steinbrenner Field, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The usual spring training buzz is missing because of a lockout that's now extended to 76 days and become the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) Credit: Steve Nesius

Caption Very little activity can bee seen as pitchers and catchers are not starting spring training workouts as scheduled as the Major League Baseball lockout enters its 77th day and will prevent pitchers and catchers from taking the field for the first time since October at Goodyear Ballpark, the spring training home of the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption The main parking lot at the Los Angeles Angels Tempe Diablo Stadium remains closed as pitchers and catchers are not starting spring training workouts as scheduled as the Major League Baseball lockout enters its 77th day and will prevent pitchers and catchers from taking the field for the first time since October in Tempe, Ariz., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin