MLB batting average, home runs down through June

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

NEW YORK (AP) — The major league batting average was .242 in June, down from .245 in May, and home runs are down 9% from last season at this point, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The season batting average began Friday at .242.

Batting average was an especially low .231 through April. Last year, it rose steadily from .232 through April and .239 through June to finish the season at .244. the lowest since 1972.

Runs per team per game have averaged 4.34, down from 4.44 per game through June 30 last year.

Home runs averaged 1.07 per team per game, down from 1.18 at this point last season. Long balls in June averaged 1.19, down from 1.28 in June 2022.

Strikeouts have dropped to 8.33 per team each game through June from 8.89 at a similar point last season, and walks declined from 3.32 to 3.12.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

