MLB .236 batting average though May lowest since 1968

Strikeouts exceeded hits by 838 in May after topping them by 1,091 in April, Elias said. Strikeouts had never exceeded hits over a full calendar month before May 2018.

Strikeouts have averaged 8.99 per team per game, on pace to set a record for the 13th consecutive full season — up from 8.81 two years ago and nearly double the 4.77 in 1979. Strikeouts already are 1,929 ahead of hits, just three years after exceeding hits for the first time over a full season.

Hits have averaged 7.78 per team per game, the second-lowest behind 7.75 in 1908 during the dead-ball era.

Seattle is hitting .205, on track to break the record low of .211 set by the 1910 Chicago White Sox.

There have been six no-hitters, by San Diego’s Joe Musgrove (April 9), Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox (April 9), Baltimore’s John Means (May 5), Cincinnati’s Wade Miley (May 7), Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull (May 18) and the New York Yankees’ Corey Kluber (May 19). In addition, Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner had a seven-inning hitless game in a doubleheader on April 25 that is not recognized as a no-hitter by Major league Baseball.

One more no-hitter would match 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015 for the most since 1900, one shy of the record eight in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.

Home runs have averaged 1.13 per team per game, down from 1.28 last year and the lowest since 2015's 1.01.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Boston Red Sox Marwin Gonzalez (12) reacts after striking out against Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy during the third inning of a baseball game in Houston, Monday, May 31, 2021. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Karen Warren Credit: Karen Warren

New York Yankees' Tyler Wade walks to the dugout after striking out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio