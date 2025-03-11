Breaking: Uber at fault for sex trafficking of Georgia child, lawsuit says
Miu Miu celebrates femininity with a star-studded cast at Paris Fashion Week show

Models wear creations as part of the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Models wear creations as part of the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
By THOMAS ADAMSON – Associated Press
50 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — At Miu Miu, the little sister brand of Miuccia Prada, the feminine wasn't just celebrated — it was deconstructed, reconfigured and worn with a wink.

The starry Paris Fashion Week collection on Tuesday took the very idea of womanhood and turned it into a conversation starter, one silk-knit bias cut at a time.

And what a crowd to witness it.

A$AP Rocky, perched in the front row in a nonchalant slouch, soaked in the scene, while Sydney Sweeney, swathed in Miu Miu's latest ode to femininity, radiated old Hollywood meets modern mischief.

Prada, known for casting both models and Hollywood stars, sent a mix of familiar faces and first-time muses down the runway — Gigi Hadid, Raffey Cassidy, and Sarah Paulson — blurring the line between fashion and film with every step.

Silhouettes floated around the body rather than adhering to it, sculpted through folds, drapes, and engineered curves. Bras, no longer hidden, became garments in their own right, while bias-cut satin skirts and pointelle knits nodded to the intimacy of lingerie.

Tailoring slouched off the shoulders, and fur stoles, brooches and heavy bracelets turned the everyday into something significant, a reminder that femininity — soft or sharp — is always a force.

The show unfolded within the Palais d’Iéna, wrapped in yellow moiré, a study in controlled boldness. As the final look exited the runway, the message was clear: Miu Miu knows that reinvention isn’t about discarding the past — it’s about twisting it into something unexpected, something thrillingly new.

A model wears a creation as part of the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Ursula Corbero attends the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Ursula Corbero attends the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Ella Gross attends the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Gigi Hadid wears a creation as part of the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Sydney Sweeney, left, and A$AP Rocky attend the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Designer Miuccia Prada accepts applause after the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Sydney Sweeney attends the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Laura Harrier wears a creation as part of the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Minnie attends the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Momo attends the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Emma Mackey attends the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Gigi Hadid wears a creation as part of the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

