Miu Miu celebrates femininity with a star-studded cast at Paris Fashion Week show

PARIS (AP) — At Miu Miu, the little sister brand of Miuccia Prada, the feminine wasn't just celebrated — it was deconstructed, reconfigured and worn with a wink.
The starry Paris Fashion Week collection on Tuesday took the very idea of womanhood and turned it into a conversation starter, one silk-knit bias cut at a time.
And what a crowd to witness it.
A$AP Rocky, perched in the front row in a nonchalant slouch, soaked in the scene, while Sydney Sweeney, swathed in Miu Miu's latest ode to femininity, radiated old Hollywood meets modern mischief.
Prada, known for casting both models and Hollywood stars, sent a mix of familiar faces and first-time muses down the runway — Gigi Hadid, Raffey Cassidy, and Sarah Paulson — blurring the line between fashion and film with every step.
Silhouettes floated around the body rather than adhering to it, sculpted through folds, drapes, and engineered curves. Bras, no longer hidden, became garments in their own right, while bias-cut satin skirts and pointelle knits nodded to the intimacy of lingerie.
Tailoring slouched off the shoulders, and fur stoles, brooches and heavy bracelets turned the everyday into something significant, a reminder that femininity — soft or sharp — is always a force.
The show unfolded within the Palais d’Iéna, wrapped in yellow moiré, a study in controlled boldness. As the final look exited the runway, the message was clear: Miu Miu knows that reinvention isn’t about discarding the past — it’s about twisting it into something unexpected, something thrillingly new.
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Keep Reading
Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
The Latest
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.