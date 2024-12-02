Mitchell scores 35, Cavs end Celtics' winning streak with 115-111 win in matchup of East's elite

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points and Payton Pritchard 24 for the Celtics, who led 93-81 in the fourth before Mitchell took over. Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points for Boston.

The Celtics played without two starters: Jaylen Brown (illness) and Derrick White (foot sprain).

Takeaways

Celtics: Even short-handed, they pose so many problems with their offensive balance and arsenal of outside shooters.

Cavaliers: Mitchell showed why he's one of the league's best all-around players, shaking off a recent shooting slump (he went 5 of 23 in a loss to Atlanta on Friday) by making every big play down the stretch.

Key moment

With Boston trailing 113-110 with 5 seconds left, Pritchard made his first free throw before intentionally missing his second while hoping for a long rebound. However, he got called for stepping into the lane too early, giving the ball back to Cleveland. Mitchell then put it away with two free throws.

Key stat

Mitchell came in shooting just 40% (42 of 104) in his last five games.

Up Next

Celtics host Miami on Monday to begin a stretch of four home games in six nights, and Cavaliers host Washington on Tuesday.

