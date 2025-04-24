Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Mitchell scores 30 points, Cavaliers hold off Heat 121-112 to take 2-0 lead in NBA playoff series

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Cleveland Cavaliers held on for a 121-112 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) shouts in front of Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) and forward Nikola Jovic (5) after hitting a three-point basket in the first half in Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) shouts in front of Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) and forward Nikola Jovic (5) after hitting a three-point basket in the first half in Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Cleveland Cavaliers held on for a 121-112 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

The top-seeded Cavaliers set an NBA playoff record with 11 3-pointers in the second quarter and had 22 for the game. However, Cleveland had to hold off a second-half charge by Miami.

Tyler Herro scored 33 points for Miami, which hosts Game 3 on Saturday afternoon.

The Cavaliers had a 19-point lead with under 3 minutes remaining in the third quarter before the Heat made their run to get within 105-103 lead with 3:11 left.

Mitchell, who also had six rebounds and six assists, then put the game on his shoulders. He scored Cleveland's next eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, during an 8-2 run to give them some breathing room.

Evan Mobley had 20 points and Darius Garland 19 for the Cavaliers.

Miami had a 16-7 lead before the Cavs rallied and went up 25-24 at the end of the first quarter.

Cleveland held a 33-30 lead before taking control with a 17-4 run that included five 3-pointers, with two apiece by Max Strus and Sam Merrill.

De'Andre Hunter's dunk with 2:33 remaining in the third quarter gave the Cavaliers a 93-74 advantage before the Heat made their charge with 10 straight points. That started a 25-8 run that saw the Heat get within a basket. Davion Mitchell had 12 of his 18 points during the rally, with five points apiece by Herro and Nikola Jovic.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) reaches for a rebound between Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins, left, and center Bam Adebayo (13) in the first half in Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware, left, dunks over Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and forward Evan Mobley, right, in the first half in Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) congratulates teammate Sam Merrill (5) after Merrill hit a three point basket in the first half in Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, right, in the first half in Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) is defended by Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) in the first half in Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts in the first half half in Game 1 of an NBA first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Mitchell, Jerome help Cavaliers rout Heat 121-100 in Game 1 of 1st-round series

Hawks rally against Heat in Play-In game, but season ends in OT loss

The Miami Heat regrouped after losing an early lead to beat the Hawks 123-114 on Friday night and make NBA Play-In Tournament history.

After slow start, Miami backup guard Davion Mitchell emerges as surprise OT star in win over Hawks

The Latest

With his head bandaged after an injury, Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) is congratulated by fans after defeating the Orlando Magic in game 2 of a first-round NBA playoff basketball series, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis elbowed in forehead, gushes blood, returns to finish win over Magic

12m ago

Golden State's Butler ruled out with pelvis contusion after fall on foul by Rockets' Thompson

17m ago

Dodgers LHP Blake Snell to stop throwing for a couple days after experiencing discomfort

28m ago

Featured

A smoggy skyline rose behind Hartsfield Jackson International Airport on June 12, 2024, when a Code Orange air quality alert was in effect. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Metro Atlanta’s declining air quality among worst in Southeast, report says

The American Lung Association’s report ranks the Atlanta metro area as the third-worst in the Southeast for ozone pollution.

Atlanta business owner gets 12 years in prison in $156M FEMA fraud case

An Atlanta business owner was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison on fraud, theft and money laundering charges tied to a $156 million FEMA contract.

Falcons’ Fontenot calls ESPN report on price for Cousins ‘inaccurate’

‘We wouldn’t … share specific conversations with what we’re doing,’ general manager says.