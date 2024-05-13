Mitchell Robinson has surgery on ankle that knocked him out of Knicks' playoff run, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Mitchell Robinson had surgery Monday to repair the left ankle injury that knocked him out of Game 1 of the Knicks' playoff series against the Pacers, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Robinson’s surgery had not been publicly announced.

Robinson opted for the procedure after additional consideration by his surgeon and medical staff. The center had been ruled out last week with what was called a stress injury to the ankle.