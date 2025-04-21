Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Mitchell, Jerome help Cavaliers rout Heat 121-100 in Game 1 of 1st-round series

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Ty Jerome had 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat 121-100 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts in the first half half in Game 1 of an NBA first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts in the first half half in Game 1 of an NBA first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Ty Jerome had 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat 121-100 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

It was the seventh straight series where Mitchell has scored at least 30 points in Game 1, tying Michael Jordan, who had two streaks of seven games.

Bam Adebayo had 24 points and Tyler Herro added 21 for the Heat. They are the first No. 10 seed to advance to the playoffs out of the Play-In Tournament.

Darius Garland added 27 for the Cavaliers, who host Game 2 on Wednesday night. Garland and Jerome each had five 3-pointers for Cleveland, and the Cavaliers were 18 of 43 from beyond the arc.

Cleveland had a 16-point lead midway through the second quarter, but Miami steadily cut it down and got to 98-90 with 7:26 remaining in the fourth. Cleveland put it out reach though with a 13-4 run that included 10 straight points by Jerome, who was taking part in his first playoff game.

Jerome was 6 of 7 from the field, and made all three of his 3-point attempts in the fourth quarter.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, left, and forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the first half in Game 1 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson shouts in the first half in Game 1 of an NBA first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) shpts as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, right, defends in the first half in Game 1 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) left, dunks over Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) in the first half in Game 1 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, right, in the first half in Game 1 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, front, and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, right, reach for the ball in the first half in Game 1 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, right, passes the ball as he is guarded by San Antonio Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 4, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Credit: AP

NBA East playoff preview capsules: Cavaliers-Heat, Celtics-Magic, Knicks-Pistons, Pacers-Bucks

Donovan Mitchell, top-seeded Cavaliers ready to face Heat in East 1st-round series

Hawks rally against Heat in Play-In game, but season ends in OT loss

The Miami Heat regrouped after losing an early lead to beat the Hawks 123-114 on Friday night and make NBA Play-In Tournament history.

The Latest

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth departs the Commander-in-Chief trophy presentation to the Navy Midshipman football team in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Hegseth had a second Signal chat where he shared details of Yemen strike, New York Times reports

5m ago

US airstrikes killed 12 people in Yemen’s capital, the Houthi rebels say

14m ago

Ingrid Lindblad wins JM Eagle LA Championship in third start as LPGA Tour member

47m ago

Featured

Thousands attend Easter sunrise service atop Stone Mountain on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Thousands greet first light of Easter atop Stone Mountain

The sunrise tradition is shared among Christians around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

Orange Crush delivers ‘vibe you want’ at annual HBCU beach bash

Orange Crush, a notoriously rowdy spring break party held on popular Tybee Island, starts new era as a sanctioned music festival.

Keyatta Mincey Parker is planting seeds of community for Atlanta bartenders