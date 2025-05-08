Mistrial for Michigan police officer charged in fatal shooting of Congolese immigrant

Schurr shot Lyoya while the 26-year-old way laying facedown on the ground. Schurr told jurors he feared his life was at stake after losing control of his Taser during an intense struggle in a residential neighborhood.

Videos were a key part of trial and were repeatedly shown to the jury, including critical images recorded by a passenger in the car. The struggle with the Taser, which fires electrically charged probes, was central to Schurr’s defense.

The 34-year-old former officer stared straight ahead as the mistrial was declared. One spectator sitting near the Lyoya family loudly objected to the result as he left the courtroom. Few members of the general public were present compared to earlier in the trial.

Judge Christina Mims had urged the jurors to keep working after they said Tuesday that they were struggling to reach a consensus. Besides murder, they also could consider a lesser charge of manslaughter.

“Thank you for your time,” Mims said as she ended the trial.

The shooting happened on April 4, 2022, when Schurr stopped a Nissan Altima for improper license plates.

Body camera and dash camera footage showed Lyoya running after Schurr requested his driver's license. Schurr tackled him and a struggle ensued. The officer tried to subdue Lyoya by firing his Taser but he was unsuccessful.

Lyoya eventually got control of the device, and Schurr repeatedly demanded that he stop resisting and drop the Taser.

Schurr was on top of Lyoya when he shot him in the head. He testified that he was "running on fumes" after the fight and in great fear because a Taser can cause "excruciating pain."

“I believed that if I hadn’t done it at that time, I wasn’t going to go home,” Schurr said of shooting Lyoya.

The prosecutor, however, argued that the Taser had already been deployed twice by Schurr and could only be used in a different mode if Lyoya had decided to turn it against the officer.

It’s not known why Lyoya was trying to flee. Records show his driver’s license was revoked at the time and there was an arrest warrant for him in a domestic violence case, though Schurr didn’t know it. An autopsy revealed his blood-alcohol level was three times above the legal limit for driving.

Besides Schurr’s account of that day, jurors heard from witnesses who were described as experts in the use of force.

Experts called by Schurr’s defense lawyers said the decision to use deadly force was justified because the exhausted officer could have been seriously injured if Lyoya had used the Taser. The prosecutor’s experts, however, said Schurr had other choices, including simply letting the driver run.

Schurr, a seven-year veteran of the Grand Rapids department, was fired shortly after he was charged.

Lyoya's family has said he came to the U.S. to escape prolonged civil unrest in mineral-rich eastern Congo. He ultimately joined a list of other Black immigrants who sought better lives in the U.S., only to suffer abuse or death at the hands of law enforcement. Before him were Botham Jean, Amadou Diallo and Abner Louima — all men whose cases increased awareness around the global impact of systemic racism in policing.

White reported from Detroit.

