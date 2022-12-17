ajc logo
X

Mistrial declared in gun case against Capitol riot suspect

National & World News
36 minutes ago
A federal judge in Virginia has declared a mistrial in a firearms-related case against a U.S. Naval reservist who is separately charged with storming the U.S. Capitol

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia has declared a mistrial in a firearms-related case against a U.S. Naval reservist who is separately charged with storming the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff declared the mistrial on Friday after a jury in Alexandria, Virginia, failed to reach a unanimous verdict on charges that Hatchet Speed illegally possessed unregistered silencers for guns. The Washington Post reports that Justice Department prosecutors intend to retry the case against Speed.

Speed also faces charges in Washington, D.C., that he joined a mob's attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. For that case, a bench trial without a jury is scheduled to start on Feb. 6.

Speed was charged in Virginia with owning three unregistered silencers after FBI agents found the devices during a search of a storage unit that Speed had rented in Alexandria.

Speed’s lawyers said he never modified the devices to convert them into functioning silencers. Defense attorney Courtney Dixon told jurors that Speed was a gun enthusiast who was stocking up on scarce items during the coronavirus pandemic.

Before his arrest in June, Speed told an an undercover FBI agent that he stormed the Capitol with members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group, authorities said. Speed also said he had contemplated using violence to further his antisemitic beliefs and discussed using violence against members of the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish civil rights organization, according to prosecutors.

The FBI said Speed was a petty officer first class in the U.S. Naval Reserves and was assigned to the Naval Warfare Space Field Activity at the National Reconnaissance Office, an agency that operates U.S. spy satellites used by the Pentagon and intelligence agencies.

After the Capitol riot, Speed bought at least 12 firearms over the span of a few months and spent more than $50,000 at firearm and firearm-part retailers, a prosecutor said in a court filing.

“This firearm-buying spree is alarming in light of statements that Speed has made in which he has espoused the use of violence to further his anti-government and anti-Semitic ideologies,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexis Loeb wrote.

Editors' Picks

Credit: GDOT

1 dead, 10 seriously injured in fiery Clayton County crash, cops say2h ago

Credit: TNS

Pulte Group exec fired after founder’s grandson alleges online attacks
15h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Accidental electrical fire engulfs Gwinnett County home, officials say
3h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Accidental electrical fire engulfs Gwinnett County home, officials say
3h ago

Credit: Coweta County

Coweta fire department dogged by race issues
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Daniel Cole

Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
8m ago
Frustrated virtual reality pioneer leaves Facebook's parent
10m ago
Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine
36m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
How to watch the World Cup finals in Atlanta - watch parties, TV channel and time.
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top