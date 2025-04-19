Nation & World News
Missouri State football standout Todric McGee has died at age 21

Missouri State University has announced the death of football safety Todric McGee
50 minutes ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State University safety Todric McGee died early Saturday at a hospital from injuries he sustained Friday at his home, the university announced.

The university said in a statement issued Saturday that McGee, 21, was entering his fifth season with the Missouri State football program and served as the Bears’ starting safety in 2023 and 2024.

“Our football family is in shock and in mourning at the loss of Todric,” said Ryan Beard, head football coach, who asked for privacy for his family and the football team. "Join us in praying for Todric and the people who loved him.”

McGee grew up in Wichita, Kansas, and graduated from Wichita Northwest High School.

Local authorities are investigating the details of his death, according to the university.

