Missouri State football standout Todric McGee dies at 21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State safety Todric McGee died early Saturday from what authorities said was a possible accidental and self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 21.

Cris Swaters, spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, said officers responding to a request for a wellness check found McGee at his home Friday morning.

“He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries where he later died. This is an active investigation,” Swaters said via email.