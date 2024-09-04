Missouri man charged in 1993 slaying of woman after his DNA matched evidence, police say

Online Indiana court records did not list an attorney who could speak on Shepherd's behalf Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Kendale Adams of the police department's criminal investigations division said Tuesday in a statement that he hopes Shepherd's arrest brings Van Huss' family “some measure of peace.”

“For 31 years, the family of Carmen Van Huss has been searching for answers and justice," he added.

Van Huss' father found her dead in her Indianapolis apartment in March 1993 after she failed to show up for work. An autopsy found she had been raped and was stabbed 61 times, according to court records.

DNA evidence was found on her body and blood was found on a paper bag in her apartment, but the case eventually went cold, police said.

In 2018, the department submitted a sample of DNA found at the scene to a specialty company. Last year, detectives used that company's genetic genealogy analysis to identify Shepherd as a suspect. They then collected DNA from Shepherd in February and found that it matched that found on Van Huss’ body and the paper bag.

Investigators said Van Huss and Shepherd lived at the same apartment complex at the time she was slain.