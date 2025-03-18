Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Missouri hires former Tennessee star and coach Kellie Harper as its new women's basketball coach

Kellie Harper has been hired as the new women's basketball coach at Missouri
FILE - Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper directs her team during a second round college basketball game against North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper directs her team during a second round college basketball game against North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
By DAVE SKRETTA – Associated Press
51 minutes ago

Kellie Harper has been hired as the new women's basketball coach at Missouri, where the former coach of SEC-rival Tennessee will have the job of rebuilding a once-proud program that has not been to the NCAA Tournament in six years.

Missouri athletic director Laird Veatch announced Harper's hiring Tuesday.

Harper grew up in Sparta, Tennessee, and played under Pat Summitt with the Volunteers, helping them to win three consecutive national championships. She began her coaching career in the SEC as an assistant at Auburn in 2000, and was the head coach for Western Carolina, NC State and Missouri State before replacing Holly Warlick at her alma mater in 2019.

Harper led the Vols to the NCAA Tournament each of the four seasons it was held, including back-to-back Sweet 16 trips in 2022 and '23. She was fired after last season, when Tennessee went 20-13 and made the second round of the NCAA tourney.

“Missouri is a special place, and I know firsthand the passion and pride that surrounds this program," Harper said. “Our family is excited to return to the state of Missouri. I look forward to working with our leadership and our student-athletes, building strong relationships throughout the community and winning championships in Columbia.”

Harper replaces Robin Pingeton, who stepped down after 13 seasons leading the Tigers.

“Kellie is a proven winner and dynamic leader," Veatch said. "She is nationally respected, and her experience in the SEC, her deep ties to the state of Missouri and her ability to recruit and develop championship-level players make her the ideal leader for our program. We are incredibly excited about the future of Mizzou women’s basketball under her leadership.”

Harper, who is only the fifth women's basketball coach in school history, has spent 20 years as a Division I head coach. Her teams are a combined 393-260 with nine NCAA Tournament appearances and four conference tournament titles.

Missouri is planning an introductory news conference for Mizzou Arena. The date for it has not been announced.

“The foundation is in place for success,” Harper said, "and I can’t wait to get started.”

___

AP March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper yells to a players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Harvard guard Harmoni Turner (14) drives to the basket against Princeton forward Ellie Mitchell (00) during the first half of the Ivy League championship NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Princeton, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)

Credit: AP

Harvard's Harmoni Turner is AP women's basketball player of the week

March Madness: How to watch the women's NCAA Tournament and what to watch for

UNLV fires coach Kevin Kruger, one of the program's links to its glory-day past

The Latest

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts during a trophy ceremony after winning a playoff round of The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 17, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Rory McIlroy wins The Players Championship and Masters expectations rise

4m ago

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams return to Earth after 9 months stuck in space

10m ago

Woman who had sought protection from deportation in Colorado churches is detained, advocates say

11m ago

Featured

New Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Barbara Rivera Holmes to be first Latina to hold statewide constitutional office

Barbara Rivera Holmes, who leads the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the first Latina to hold a statewide constitutional office in Georgia.

Atlanta exempts Beltline, others from parts of tree ordinance to expedite projects

Proponents say the move would allow Atlanta to clear a backlog of projects, but environmentalists warn it could hamper its ability to maintain its trademark tree canopy.

‘Y’all took all our weed.’ 62 jailed in St. Patrick’s ruse on Ga. highway

Dozens were arrested in Georgia during the St. Patrick's Day weekend at an I-16 police checkpoint where motorists driving illegally or impaired are often fooled into stopping.