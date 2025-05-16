Missouri governor says he'll bring lawmakers back to get a plan for keeping the Chiefs and Royals

Missouri's governor said Friday that he will call the Legislature into a special session to consider incentives aimed at keeping the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals from moving to Kansas after lawmakers failed to pass a plan during their regular, annual session.

Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe wants his state to help with a renovated or new stadium for pro football's Chiefs and with a new home venue for baseball's Royals. A Kansas law enacted last year authorizes state bonds for 70% of the cost of a new stadium, paying them off over 30 years with revenues from sports betting, Kansas Lottery ticket sales, and new sales and alcohol taxes.

Voters in Jackson County, Missouri, where the teams are located, encouraged Kansas officials to make a play for the teams by turning down a sales tax extension last year that would have helped finance a new, $2 billion ballpark district for the Royals and an $800 million renovation of the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium.