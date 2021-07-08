Missouri governor doesn't want door-to-door vaccine help

Over the weekend, the Republican governor tweeted a picture of himself at a fireworks celebration in the tourist town of Branson, a large crowd behind him. Branson is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Springfield, where one hospital was so overwhelmed with patients that it temporarily ran out of ventilators and took to social media to beg for help from respiratory therapists.

Just 29.5% of residents in the county where Branson is located have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, state data shows. That is below the state rate of 45% and the national rate of 55.1% but not unlike several other southwest Missouri communities. Some have vaccination rates in the teens and 20s.

Vaccine and mask resistance runs deep in the area: Branson's mayor was elected to office this spring after running on a platform that called for doing away with masks.

“I think what Missouri shows us, unfortunately, is that it’s the unimmunized who are ending up in the hospital," said Dr. Chris Beyrer, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "And that makes it in some ways even more of a challenge for health care workers, because these are preventable hospitalizations and preventable deaths.”

_____

Associated Press writer Tom Murphy contributed from Indianapolis.