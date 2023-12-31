Missouri gives coach Drinkwitz a contract extension through the 2028 season

Despite the relatively mediocre results, Missouri gave the 40-year-old coach an extension in 2022 that took his pay to $6 million per year, and Drinkwitz made it pay off this season. Picked to finish in the middle of the SEC, the Tigers' only losses came against Georgia and LSU, and they beat rival Kansas State along with Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida and Arkansas.

“You can't do this alone,” Drinkwitz said in a statement, "and our players, coaches and staff have worked tirelessly and believed in the process of building a championship program. The passion of our fan base, alumni and donors is awesome. We are extremely grateful for the resources they provided and the continued investment from our administration."

Drinkwitz was The Associated Press SEC coach of the year and finished third in voting for the national award.

The Tigers were considered heavy underdogs in the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State, which barely missed out on a spot in the College Football Playoff. But they rallied in the fourth quarter for a 14-3 victory to cap their season.

They could be in the mix for a playoff spot next year, too, when the field expands to 12. Quarterback Brady Cook, standout wide receiver Luther Burden III and several other key players are expected to return, and the Tigers already have supplemented them with a top-25 recruiting class highlighted by five-star defensive end Williams Nwaneri.

“Coach Drinkwitz and his staff have done a tremendous job in this modern era of intercollegiate athletics,” Missouri athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said. “Continuity is important in implementing a championship culture, maximizing student-athlete potential and recruiting future Tigers. Our program is positioned to continue our momentum into the future.”

