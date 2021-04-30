Missouri deputies kill man suspected of shooting officer

Two Lincoln County deputies and a Lake St. Louis officer returned fired, hitting Robideau, who died at a hospital. No law enforcement officers were hurt.

One Lincoln County deputy is 25 with four years of service, and the other is 53 with 30 years of service, the department said. The Lake St. Louis officer is 38 with 15 years of service.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.

“The law enforcement officers involved in this incident and area residents are very fortunate to have not been killed or injured due to the amount of gunfire from the suspect," Lincoln County Sheriff Rick Harrell said in a statement. "This tragic event highlights the dangers we face every day in this profession. We cannot thank the assisting law enforcement agencies enough. By the grace of God we are thankful that there was no other loss of life.”