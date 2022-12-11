ajc logo
X

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach hospitalized in Jackson

National & World News
Updated 22 minutes ago
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach was hospitalized after “a personal health issue” that happened at his home in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized Sunday after what the university called “a personal health issue” that happened at his home in Starkville.

The 61-year-old Leach was initially treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) away from Mississippi State, the university said.

UMMC spokesman Marc Rolph said Leach was listed as a patient at the hospital, but had no information regarding the coach's condition.

The school said in a statement it would have no further comment on Leach's condition, adding “that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and (wife) Sharon and their family.”

“Prayers for Coach Leach and family. We’re all on the same team tonight,” Mississippi athletic director Keith Carter posted on Twitter.

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been placed in charge of the football team by Mississippi State President Mark Keenum and interim athletic director Bracky Brett as it prepares for an appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida.

Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. He acknowledged a bout with pneumonia late in the season that was causing a persistent cough.

Leach, known for his prolific Air Raid offenses, is 158-107 in 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech hires Appalachian State offensive line coach Geep Wade2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mike Morgan to fill in for Bob Rathbun on Bally Sports Hawks broadcasts
8h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

USF transfer Jackson Long commits to Georgia Tech
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Final football rankings: Mill Creek, Hughes, Ware County finish on top for first time
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Final football rankings: Mill Creek, Hughes, Ware County finish on top for first time
13h ago

Credit: Bob Leverone

Former Hawks player Paul Silas, a longtime NBA coach, dies at 79
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Joseph Cress

Young voters' enthusiasm for Democrats waned during midterms
19m ago
Free ride: DC unveils bold plan to boost public transit
21m ago
Golden Globes, hobbled by scandal, set to announce noms
24m ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
15h ago
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
5h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
7h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top