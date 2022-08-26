Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has urged residents in flood zones to pack enough belongings to get them through several days of evacuation. He said law enforcement officers will increase patrols to protect property.

“Don’t allow that to be an impediment for you saving your life and saving the lives of those other individuals in your home,” Lumumba said during a news conference Friday.

Second-year medical student Emily Davis and her husband, engineer Andrew Bain, rent the white-brick home from Thames in northeast Jackson. Davis said they knew they were moving into a flood zone, but this is the first time she's ever had to prepare for high water.

“I've felt really stressed because there's so much to do — so much more than I realized to do,” Davis said as workers hoisted items into moving vans.

Thames said the rental home is covered by flood insurance, and she lives in an elevated house nearby. She said her house is built 4 feet (1.2 meters) above the line of a massive 1979 flood.

Thames said she wants officials to move forward with a long-discussed plan to build another lake near Jackson to control flooding in the metro area. The project has stalled amid funding problems and opposition from people downstream along the Pearl River.

Thames describes her neighborhood as “paradise” because she can watch deer, alligators and other wildlife less than a mile from the Pearl River, even inside the city limits.

“I've lived in the flood zone for 30 years," Thames said. “I'm not crying, ‘Oh, poor me, I’ve been flooded,' because I knew of the potentiality of it and I prepared for it.”

Combined Shape Caption Landlord Suzannah Thames, left, speaks with medical student Emily Davis on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, outside a home that Davis and her husband rent in a flood-prone area of Jackson, Miss. Thames hired a crew to temporarily move the couple out of the house because the Pearl River near Jackson is expected to flood homes and businesses by Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Emily Wagster Pettus) Credit: Emily Wagster Pettus Credit: Emily Wagster Pettus Combined Shape Caption Landlord Suzannah Thames, left, speaks with medical student Emily Davis on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, outside a home that Davis and her husband rent in a flood-prone area of Jackson, Miss. Thames hired a crew to temporarily move the couple out of the house because the Pearl River near Jackson is expected to flood homes and businesses by Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Emily Wagster Pettus) Credit: Emily Wagster Pettus Credit: Emily Wagster Pettus

Combined Shape Caption Flooding from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days is seen at the state Capitol in downtown Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Torrential rains and flash flooding prompted rescue operations, closures and evacuations in the central part of the state. (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) Credit: Hannah Mattix Credit: Hannah Mattix Combined Shape Caption Flooding from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days is seen at the state Capitol in downtown Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Torrential rains and flash flooding prompted rescue operations, closures and evacuations in the central part of the state. (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) Credit: Hannah Mattix Credit: Hannah Mattix

Combined Shape Caption A couple of pickup trucks creep through flood waters in Richland, Miss., following a morning of torrential rains, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Heavy rains and flash flooding prompted rescue operations, closures and evacuations in the central part of the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Combined Shape Caption A couple of pickup trucks creep through flood waters in Richland, Miss., following a morning of torrential rains, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Heavy rains and flash flooding prompted rescue operations, closures and evacuations in the central part of the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Combined Shape Caption The waterfront neighborhood on River Road off of Three Rivers Road in Biloxi, Miss., has flood waters from the rising Biloxi River on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. The river is expected to crest at 14.5 feet on Friday morning. The flood height for the Biloxi River is 12 feet. (Justin Mitchell/The Sun Herald via AP) Credit: Justin Mitchell Credit: Justin Mitchell Combined Shape Caption The waterfront neighborhood on River Road off of Three Rivers Road in Biloxi, Miss., has flood waters from the rising Biloxi River on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. The river is expected to crest at 14.5 feet on Friday morning. The flood height for the Biloxi River is 12 feet. (Justin Mitchell/The Sun Herald via AP) Credit: Justin Mitchell Credit: Justin Mitchell