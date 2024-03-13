Nation & World News

Mississippi Republican Sen. Wicker advances to general election. State also holds 4 House primaries

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker has defeated two Republican challengers and will face Democrat Ty Pinkins in the Nov. 5 election
The shadow of a voter entering the precinct at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gluckstadt, Miss., is cast on a privacy divider for people filling out ballots at Precinct 205 at during the primary election Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippians voted in party primaries Tuesday for all four of the state's U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat.

If runoff elections are needed, they will be held April 2. The general election is Nov. 5.

Here's a look at the races and candidates:

HOUSE DISTRICT 1

Business owner Dianne Dodson Black won the Democratic nomination in north Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She advances to the Nov. 5 general election to face Republican Rep. Trent Kelly, who was unopposed in his primary.

This will be a rematch of the 2022 race, when Kelly defeated Black.

Kelly is a former district attorney and has been in the House since winning a 2015 special election. He is a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

In Tuesday’s Democratic primary, Black defeated Bronco Williams, who is a teacher. Black said she wants to support President Joe Biden’s economic policies, restore abortion rights and limit access to semiautomatic rifles.

HOUSE DISTRICT 2

Rep. Bennie Thompson was unopposed for the Democratic nomination in the 2nd Congressional District, which encompasses most of the city of Jackson and rural areas in the Delta and along the Mississippi River. Thompson has been in the House since he won a 1993 special election. He is the ranking Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee.

The three candidates in the Republican primary are Ron Eller, Andrew Scott Smith and Taylor Turcotte.

Eller is a military veteran and physician assistant who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination in the 2nd District in 2022. He says he supports construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall and expansion of domestic energy production.

Smith has worked in farming and commercial real estate. He says he wants to rejuvenate agriculture, rebuild infrastructure, reinforce the southern U.S. border and require more transparency in government.

Turcotte has worked in advertising and as a regional sales manager for a vacuum cleaner company. She says she is running because she wants to secure the U.S. borders.

HOUSE DISTRICT 3

Republican Rep. Michael Guest was unopposed in the primary and the general election in central Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District. Guest is a former district attorney who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2018. He is chairman of the House Ethics Committee and vice chairman of the Homeland Security Committee.

HOUSE DISTRICT 4

First-term Rep. Mike Ezell has defeated two challengers to win the Republican nomination in south Mississippi's 4th District.

He advances to the Nov. 5 election to face Craig Elliot Raybon, who was unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Ezell is a former sheriff who was endorsed this year by former President Donald Trump. He has voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and to end U.S. military assistance to Ukraine.

Ezell defeated Carl Boyanton and Michael McGill in Tuesday’s primary.

Boyanton owned a produce distribution company. He ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for the 4th District U.S. House seat in 2020 and 2022. He said he wants to enact term limits, eliminate some federal agencies and limit spending.

McGill is a military veteran. He said he wants to improve power grids, highways and other infrastructure, as well as increase funding for mental health services and eliminate pay disparities between women and men.

SENATE

Sen. Roger Wicker has defeated two challengers in the Republican primary in Mississippi — Ghannon Burton and Dan Eubanks.

Wicker will face Democrat Ty Pinkins in the Nov. 5 general election.

Pinkins was unopposed for his party's nomination. He is an attorney and ran for Mississippi secretary of state in 2023. He said he wants to fight poverty and improve access to health care.

Wicker was appointed to the Senate in 2007 by then-Gov. Haley Barbour after fellow Republican Trent Lott stepped down. Wicker is an attorney and served in the Mississippi state Senate before winning a U.S. House seat in north Mississippi in 1994. Wicker is the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee and has pushed to expand shipbuilding for the U.S. military. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Burton is a military veteran. He said he believes the 2020 presidential election was rigged, and he criticizes Wicker for voting to certify the results. Burton said he wants to close the U.S. border but he believes "globalists want it open." Burton said he believes COVID-19 vaccines are poison.

Eubanks is a state representative and a Presbyterian pastor. He said he believes "J-6ers" — people charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol — have been denied due process and are "rotting away in jail." Eubanks said he wants to reduce federal spending and he believes Wicker's record is "anything but conservative."

This story has been corrected to show Roger Wicker was appointed to the Senate in 2007, not 2017.

Elizabeth Fraley "casts" her vote on a electronic pad while her mother, Alex Fraley, votes in the privacy kiosk to her left, at a north Jackson, Miss., election precinct at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, during Mississippi's party primaries, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Mississippians statewide are voting for all four of the state's U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

"I voted" stickers sit ready for voters to take after casting their ballot in the primary election at Precinct 205 at St. Jospeh Catholic Church in Gluckstadt, Miss., Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

A Hinds County poll worker walks past ballot kiosks at this north Jackson, Miss., election precinct during Mississippi's party primaries, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Janet Thomas of Gluckstadt, Miss., casts her vote in the primary election at Precinct 205 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gluckstadt, Miss., Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Barbara Gauntt

Voters line up to cast their ballots shortly after this north Jackson, Miss., election precincts is opened for the Mississippi's party primaries, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Kathie Washington, 63, left, uses her finger to sign an electronic registry before receiving her paper ballot at a north Jackson, Miss., election precinct, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, as she and others vote in Mississippi's party primaries. Mississippians are voting for all four of the state's U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Cledis Ward votes in the primary election at Pearl City Hall, the District 3 precinct, in Pearl, Miss., on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2024. The precinct had 41 votes in by 9:35 a.m. "Very slow for us," Poll Manager Bonnie Morris said of the number. (Lauren Witte/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

A voter rushes into this north Jackson, Miss., election precinct to cast his ballot during Mississippi's party primaries, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Mississippians are voting in party primaries for all four of the state's U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A Mississippi Republican Party poll worker documents the security on the electronic ballot boxes at this north Jackson, Miss., election precinct during Mississippi's party primaries, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Allyn Ray votes in the primary election at Willie Morris Library, Precinct 34, in Jackson, Miss., on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Lauren Witte/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

FILE - U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss., speaks at a rally on Nov. 1, 2019, in Tupelo, Miss. Kelly is unopposed in the Mississippi Republican Party primary for the 1st Congressional District seat, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. However, in the Mississippi Democratic Primary, Bronco Williams, a theater and Spanish teacher, and Dianne Black, a business owner who ran unsuccessfully in 2022 against Kelly as the Democratic Party nominee, both seek the party's nomination. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

FILE - U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., speaks about rural broadband in Bolton, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Thompson is unopposed in the Mississippi Democratic Party primary for the 2nd Congressional District seat, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. However, three people are seeking the Mississippi Republican Party nomination: Ron Eller, a military veteran and physician assistant; Andrew Smith, who has worked in farming and commercial real estate; and Taylor Turcotte, who has worked in advertising and as a regional sales manager for a vacuum cleaner company. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

FILE - U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., speaks in Jackson, Miss., Jan. 2, 2024. Guest is unopposed in the Mississippi Republican Party primary for the 3rd Congressional District seat. In the Mississippi Democratic Party primary, Jarvis Gordon is unopposed, as well. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

FILE - U.S. Rep. Mike Ezell, R-Miss., poses for a photo in Carriere, Miss., May 19, 2022. Ezell seeks the Mississippi Republican Party nomination for the 4th Congressional District. He faces Carl Boyanton, who has owned a produce distribution company and previously ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for the seat in 2020 and 2022, and Michael McGill, a military veteran. Craig Raybon is unopposed for the Mississippi Democratic Party's nomination for the state's 4th Congressional District seat. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

FILE - U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Feb. 28, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Wicker faces two opponents in the Mississippi Republican primary, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, for U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Mississippi state Rep. Dan Eubanks, R-Walls, poses for a picture, Jan. 18, 2024, at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. Eubanks is a candidate in the party primary, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, seeking the Mississippi Republican Party nomination for the U.S. Senate, replacing current Mississippi U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Ghannon Burton, a military veteran, poses for a photo, March 6, 2024, at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. Burton is a candidate in the party primary, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, seeking the Mississippi Republican Party nomination for the U.S. Senate, replacing current Mississippi U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

FILE - Ty Pinkins speaks Oct. 26, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. Pinkins is unopposed for the Mississippi Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate on the party primary ballot, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

In this January 2024 photo provided by the Andrew Scott Smith for Congress Campaign, Republican candidate Andrew Scott Smith poses for a photo. Smith, who has worked in farming and commercial real estate, is running for the Republican nomination in the 2nd Congressional District in 2022. (Wyatt Roberts Jr./Andrew Scott Smith for Congress Campaign via AP)

In this photo provided by the Ron Eller for Congress Campaign, Republican candidate Eller poses for a photo. Eller is a military veteran and physician assistant who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination in the 2nd Congressional District in 2022. (Eric Eller/Ron Eller for Congress Campaign via AP)

FILE - Republican candidate Carl Boyanton poses for a photo, May 19, 2022, in Carriere, Miss. Boyanton seeks to garner the party's 4th Congressional District nomination in the primary, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, looking to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Ezell, R-Miss. Boyanton also faces Michael McGill, a military veteran, in the three-person race. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Mississippi's Secretary of State Michael Watson talks to the press while visiting the Fire Station #4 precinct in Clinton, Miss., during the primary election on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2024. (Lauren Witte/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

Mississippi's Secretary of State Michael Watson advises James Robinson, poll bailiff, as he visits the Fire Station #4 precinct in Clinton, Miss., during the primary election on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2024. (Lauren Witte/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

Robert Mims, 88, right, turns his ballot in to a machine at Willie Morris Library, Precinct 34, in Jackson, Miss., on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2024. "I always vote," Mims said. (Lauren Witte/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

A lone voter has a choice of privacy voting kiosks at which to cast her ballot at this north Jackson, Miss., election precinct in the gym of Christ United Jackson church during Mississippi's party primaries, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Mississippians are voting in party primaries for all four of the state's U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

