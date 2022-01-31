Mississippi orders competency hearing on execution request

The state's high court on Friday ordered that Blayde Nathaniel Grayson, 46, be taken to George County Circuit Court and put under oath to say whether he wishes to go forward with his request for the state to schedule his execution.

Grayson, who has been on death row more than 24 years, said in a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court in early December: "I ask to see that my execution should be carried out forthwith." Grayson's attorney, David Voisin, submitted a separate letter days later asking justices to disregard Grayson's request because Grayson still had an appeal pending in federal court.