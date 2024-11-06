Mississippi mayor says he faces political prosecution with bribery charges

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi's capital city said Wednesday that he has been indicted in an alleged bribery operation, and he said it is a "political prosecution" to hurt his 2025 campaign for reelection.

"My legal team has informed me that federal prosecutors have, in fact, indicted me on bribery and related charges," Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said in a video statement Wednesday, WJTV-TV and other news outlets reported. "To be clear, I have never accepted a bribe of any type. As mayor, I have always acted in the best interests of the city of Jackson."

Lumumba, a Democrat, has been mayor since 2017. An indictment was not immediately available Wednesday in federal court electronic records.