Mississippi man gets 42 months in prison for cross burning

The Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacist groups historically practiced cross burnings to intimidate Black and Jewish people.

A grand jury indicted Cox in September 2022. His attorney, Jim Davis, filed a notice of intent for him to plead guilty to the cross burning in November. Davis did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Davis told the Biloxi Sun Herald that Cox was reacting to his neighbors allegedly shooting and killing his dog. He added that his client acted "totally inappropriately."

This story has been updated to correct that Cox was sentenced to 42 months in prison, not 42 years as an initial Justice Department news release stated. The departed has corrected the sentence length. With AP Photo.

