BreakingNews
Restaurant worker injured, barbershop damaged in nearby Atlanta shootings
ajc logo
X

Mississippi ex-Gov. Haley Barbour hospitalized after wreck

National & World News
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press
6 hours ago
Law enforcement officials say former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was hospitalized after wrecking his SUV while swerving to avoid a dog on a rural road

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was hospitalized Wednesday after wrecking his SUV while swerving to avoid a dog on a rural road, law enforcement officials said.

Barbour, 75, had the wreck near Wolf Lake outside Yazoo City, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Jackson. Barbour lives in Yazoo City.

Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff told The Associated Press that Barbour was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after the wreck, which happened at about 5:30 p.m. A news release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol hours later described Barbour as “stable and alert" with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Barbour is a Republican and served two terms as governor, from January 2004 to January 2012. His first term was shaped by Hurricane Katrina, which destroyed large swaths of the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 2005.

Barbour helped secure billions of dollars from the federal government for Katrina recovery and was criticized for directing $570 million to a port expansion project instead of low-income housing.

"The restoration program is important to recapturing a major portion of the region's job base and to filling a national need for more port capacity," Barbour said in a May 2009 statement to a U.S. Senate committee.

Barbour was White House political director for President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s and chairman of the Republican National Committee from 1993 to 1997. Barbour was high-profile Washington lobbyist before becoming governor and returned to lobbying after leaving office.

Sheriff said Barbour told emergency responders that a dog ran out in front of him, and the former governor swerved and hit a culvert. The BMW SUV ended up on its side. Barbour was wearing a seat belt, and the airbag deployed, Sheriff said.

Sheriff said officers did not find a dog near the accident site.

Barbour had a cut on the side of his head and told emergency responders that his hip and left shoulder hurt, Sheriff said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

Delivery driver charged with killing runner pleads guilty14h ago

Credit: AP

Former Falcon Matt Ryan surprised by Colts benching
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty in federal civil rights trial
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fundraising ‘superstar,’ J Batt brings wide skill set to Georgia Tech
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fundraising ‘superstar,’ J Batt brings wide skill set to Georgia Tech
15h ago

Credit: Mariam Zuhaib

Tuberville: US has too many 'takers' who don't want to work
11h ago
The Latest
Qatar drops coronavirus restrictions just before World Cup
8m ago
EXPLAINER: Israeli election could yield familiar outcome
19m ago
Lebanon delivers signed sea border deal to U.S. mediator
23m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

TIMELINE: Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s time in office
Resources to help you prepare for Election Day in Georgia
12h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Get Georgia-Florida out of Jacksonville
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top