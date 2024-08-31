Breaking: West Georgia high school quarterback seriously injured during game
Mississippi bus crash kills 7 people and injures 37

Seven people are dead and dozens have been injured in Mississippi after a commercial bus overturned on Interstate 20
A damaged bus is shown after several people were killed and dozens injured after the commercial bus overturned on Interstate 20 early Saturday, Aug. 31 2024 in Warren County, Miss., according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. (WAPT via AP)

BOVINA, Miss. (AP) — Seven people were killed and dozens were injured in Mississippi after a commercial bus overturned on Interstate 20 on Saturday morning, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Six passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and another died at a hospital, according to a news release. The bus was traveling west when it left the highway near Bovina in Warren County and flipped over. No other vehicle was involved.

The dead included a 6-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister, according to Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey. They were identified by their mother. Authorities were working to identify the other victims, he said.

Thirty-seven passengers were taken to hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson. The department is continuing its investigation and hasn't released the names of the deceased. No other information was immediately provided.

