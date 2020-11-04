Mississippi approves flag with magnolia, ‘In God We Trust’

White supremacists in the state Legislature adopted the Confederate-themed flag in 1894 amid backlash to power Black people gained during Reconstruction.

For decades, the flag was divisive in a state with a significant Black population, currently about 38%. A majority of voters chose to keep the flag in a 2001 election, but several cities and counties and all of Mississippi’s public universities had stopped flying it because of the Confederate symbol. Many furled the Mississippi flag after mid-2015, when a white man shot and killed nine Black people worshiping at a church in Charleston, South Carolina; he had previously posed for photos with the rebel flag.

Until this summer, a majority of Mississippi legislators were unwilling to consider changing the flag because they considered the issue too volatile. Momentum changed as protests broke out across the U.S. after a Black man was killed in Minneapolis police custody. The final push for changing the Mississippi flag came from business, education, religious and sports groups — including, notably, the Mississippi Baptist Convention and the Southeastern Conference.

Angela Reginal, 53, of Pearl, said she voted for the new design. Reginal, who is Black, said the Confederate-themed old flag was “part of history,” and although she said it never bothered her, she believed it needed to be changed.

“For me, if it offends my brother, I think it needs to be changed,” said Reginal, who works in the office of a home health agency.

A white voter at the same precinct in Pearl, Beki Routh, said she voted for the new flag but wanted to keep the old one.

“If you try to erase history, you’re doomed to repeat it,” said Routh, 50, a bank employee.

Joan Martin, 79, a retired registered nurse from Picayune, said she voted for the new flag because “I didn’t have any choice.

“There was just the one thing and I thought it looked pretty and it said ‘In God We Trust,’ so I voted yes on it,” said Martin, who is white.

The law retiring the old flag specified that the new one could not include the Confederate battle emblem and must have “In God We Trust.” Requiring the religious phrase helped persuade some conservative legislators to let go of the old flag.

Taderell Lamont Roberts, 48, of Picayune, goes by his middle name, which was on the name patch on his work shirt for Heritage Plastics, where he’s a foreman. He said he voted for the new flag.

“That old flag to me represented a lot of rebelism, you know, the good old boys,” said Roberts, who is Black. “It never bothered me. ... But is time for a different flag so our new generation can see that all that is in the past, and they don’t have to deal with that. We were brought up to just live with it. But I’m glad that now it’s time for a change.”

The public submitted nearly 3,000 flag designs. A nine-person commission — with members appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor and House speaker — chose the magnolia flag to go on the ballot.

If voters had rejected the magnolia flag, the commission would have designed another flag that still could not include the Confederate symbol and must include “In God We Trust.” That design would have gone on the ballot in November 2021.

Separately, supporters of the old Mississippi flag are starting an initiative that could revive the old flag by putting the Confederate-themed banner and some other designs up for a statewide vote. But they face big hurdles in gathering enough signatures to get their ideas on the ballot, and their efforts could be complicated by limited public interaction during the coronavirus pandemic.

___

Associated Press writer Janet McConnaughey in Picayune, Mississippi, contributed to this report.

___

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.

___

Find AP's full election coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/election-2020.

Brenda McIntyre, a co-owner of A Complete Flag Source store in Jackson, Miss., shows off, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, the magnolia centered banner chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission, that voters will vote on as the new Mississippi state flag on Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

A yard sign calling for support for the "In God We Trust" flag, decorates this north Jackson, Miss., neighborhood yard, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The the magnolia centered banner was chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission, and is on the Nov. 3 ballot. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

A display stand has both the recently retired Mississippi state flag, left, and the magnolia centered banner that was chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission stickers for sale at A Complete Flag Source store in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Voters will have the opportunity to select the "In God We Trust" flag as the new Mississippi State Flag or reject it on the Nov. 3 ballot. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

A display stand has a strand of the recently retired Mississippi state flag, mixed with military flags, state flags and special interest flags Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at A Complete Flag Source store in Jackson, Miss. A magnolia centered banner that was chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission is on the Nov. 3 ballot for voters to approve or reject as the Mississippi State Flag. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Brenda McIntyre, a co-owner of A Complete Flag Source store in Jackson, Miss., shows off Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, a set of decals bearing the image of the magnolia centered banner chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission, that voters will vote on as the new Mississippi state flag on Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis