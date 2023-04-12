X

Missing woman rescued from submerged Jeep, Texas police say

Law enforcement in east Texas say a missing woman was rescued from a submerged vehicle, and taken to a nearby hospital

JEFFERSON, Texas (AP) — A missing woman was rescued from a submerged vehicle, and taken to a nearby hospital, according to east Texas law enforcement agencies.

Law enforcement agencies have said little about the woman, or how she ended up in the sinking Jeep.

The woman was found alive in the vehicle in Lake O’ the Pines near Jefferson on Friday after a fisherman reported a Jeep in the water, according to a Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“With the assistance of the wrecker service, fisherman, and Marion County deputies, a female was safely rescued from the submerged Jeep,” which was about 40 feet from shore, according to the post.

Photos show what appears to be a person being pulled into a boat with the Jeep a few feet away and another shows just the top of the vehicle visible in the lake.

The woman had been reported missing to police in Longview, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) south of the lake, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) east of Dallas and west of Shreveport, Louisiana.

It's unclear where she was taken for medical treatment or if she had suffered serious injuries.

It was not clear how the vehicle ended up in the lake. Messages were left with Marion County sheriff's officials Wednesday.

On Tuesday officials said they didn't know how long the Jeep had been in the lake, according to National Public Radio.

Longview Police Officer Brandon Thornton declined to answer questions about the case.

“Due details regarding this incident we are not able to release details about this incident,” Thornton said Wednesday.

