ajc logo
X

Missing wallaby found hiding in bush near zoo exhibit

This undated photo provided by the Memphis Zoo shows Honey Bunch, the wallaby. The wallaby who went missing at the Memphis Zoo after storms passed through Tennessee this week, has been found hiding in plain sight. “It was an area right behind the exhibit that was a service area that had been searched multiple times in the past 36 hours, but he was camouflaged really well and hidden very well under a bush,” said Jessica Faulk, the zoo's spokesperson, Friday, April 15, 2022. (Memphis Zoo via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This undated photo provided by the Memphis Zoo shows Honey Bunch, the wallaby. The wallaby who went missing at the Memphis Zoo after storms passed through Tennessee this week, has been found hiding in plain sight. “It was an area right behind the exhibit that was a service area that had been searched multiple times in the past 36 hours, but he was camouflaged really well and hidden very well under a bush,” said Jessica Faulk, the zoo's spokesperson, Friday, April 15, 2022. (Memphis Zoo via AP)

National & World News
By BETH CAMPBELL, Associated Press
51 minutes ago
The wallaby who went missing at the Memphis Zoo after storms passed through Tennessee this week has been found hiding — nearly in plain sight

Honey Bunch, the wallaby who went missing at the Memphis Zoo after storms passed through Tennessee this week, has been found hiding — nearly in plain sight.

“It was an area right behind the exhibit ... that had been searched multiple times in the past 36 hours, but he was camouflaged really well and hidden very well under a bush,” said Jessica Faulk, the zoo's spokesperson.

A curator happened to see some tracks Friday morning and followed them to Honey Bunch, Faulk said.

“We suspect he was there the whole time,” she said.

Honey Bunch was taken to the zoo's hospital and was being evaluated by a veterinarian, who gave him a clean bill of health, Faulk said.

A creek in the KangaZoo exhibit overflowed during storms Wednesday night, and the exhibit was evacuated, with the animals moved to the hospital. Honey Bunch and three other wallabies will move back to the exhibit together in a day or so probably, Faulk said.

Honey Bunch is 21 months old and one of the largest of the four, she said.

Faulk said no one knows how he was able to get out of the exhibit's fencing but that zoo officials are looking into it so they can prevent it from happening again.

Memphis police had assisted in the search for the missing animal, a smaller relative of the kangaroo.

Combined ShapeCaption
This Tuesday, April 12, 2022 photo provided by the Memphis Zoo shows a wallaby. Police and the Memphis Zoo searched Thursday, April 14, 2022 for a wallaby that was missing after heavy rain caused flooding inside an exhibit. (Memphis Zoo via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This Tuesday, April 12, 2022 photo provided by the Memphis Zoo shows a wallaby. Police and the Memphis Zoo searched Thursday, April 14, 2022 for a wallaby that was missing after heavy rain caused flooding inside an exhibit. (Memphis Zoo via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This Tuesday, April 12, 2022 photo provided by the Memphis Zoo shows a wallaby. Police and the Memphis Zoo searched Thursday, April 14, 2022 for a wallaby that was missing after heavy rain caused flooding inside an exhibit. (Memphis Zoo via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
041522 Norcross: Gas prices are shown at a Race Trac gas station along Jimmy Carter Blvd on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Norcross, Ga. Atlanta gas prices are down but still expensive. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta gas prices dip below $4 a gallon, but still near historic high1h ago
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

NEW | Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
2h ago
A manhunt Tuesday morning ended in a Cumming sewer system after a man tried to steal copper wire from a Home Depot, police said.

Credit: Cumming Police Department

Cops: Shoplifter at Cumming Home Depot arrested after manhunt into sewer system
2h ago
April 15, 2022 Atlanta - Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat (left) and Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant share a smile as they talk after announcing Chief’s retirement at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 4 headquarters on Friday, April 15, 2022. Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant will retire in June after serving the city for over three decades, the mayor’s office announced Friday morning. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June
5h ago
April 15, 2022 Atlanta - Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat (left) and Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant share a smile as they talk after announcing Chief’s retirement at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 4 headquarters on Friday, April 15, 2022. Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant will retire in June after serving the city for over three decades, the mayor’s office announced Friday morning. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June
5h ago
A Delta employee is seen at Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Hartsfield-Jackson operations returning to normal after suspicious item alert
4h ago
The Latest
Ex-EPA head Scott Pruitt to run for US Senate in Oklahoma
6m ago
After bullets flew, NYC subway workers kept their cool
7m ago
Walker raises $5.5M in Georgia Senate race, trailing Warnock
7m ago
Featured
Gazi Kodzo, leader of the Black Hammer organization, leads protestors in chants against CNN Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in front of the CNN building in Atlanta. Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

The radical rise and cultish fall of the Black Hammers
9h ago
Person hit, killed by MARTA train near Lakewood station
4h ago
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top