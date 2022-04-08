Missing divers surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says

Maritime officials said Grodem was providing dive training for the other three, who were seeking to obtain advanced diving licenses.

“Based on her account, the three others managed to surface. With their equipment, their full gear and their experience, we believe there is a strong chance of finding them alive,” district police chief Cyril Edward Nuing said Thursday.

The boat's skipper was detained for further investigation, and Johor's state ruler suspended diving activities off Mersing. There are five islands off the town that are popular dive spots for local residents and tourists.

Malaysia’s borders reopened to foreigners on April 1 after being closed for more than two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caption In this photo provided by Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency shows one of four Europeans who disappeared during diving training, in a helicopter after being rescued, on the way to Mersing, Johor state of Malaysia Thursday, April 7, 2022. Malaysian authorities were searching on Thursday for four Europeans including two teenagers who disappeared during diving training off a southern island. (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency via AP ) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo provided by Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency shows one of four Europeans who disappeared during diving training, in a helicopter after being rescued, on the way to Mersing, Johor state of Malaysia Thursday, April 7, 2022. Malaysian authorities were searching on Thursday for four Europeans including two teenagers who disappeared during diving training off a southern island. (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency via AP ) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited