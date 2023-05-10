Missing climbers in Alaska likely triggered avalanche, fell

Mountaineering rangers used a contract helicopter to fly over the area for about 8 hours between Sunday and Monday. Ground searches on the glacier both days included a ranger harnessed to the helicopter’s short-haul rope to help protect the ranger from falling into a crevasse.

On Sunday, the first day of the search, rangers found the climbers' unattended tent and ski tracks that led to the base of the West Ridge climbing route.

At that location, they found the men’s skis, indicating they had switched to crampons for the climb. Rangers followed the boot tracks to the avalanche.

“The avalanche itself looks to be a comparatively small one in terms of snow volume, so we are not seeing a large debris pile at the base,” Gualtieri said. “Whatever debris there was, it appears to have been deposited into the various large crevasses on the glacier.”

Among items found in the avalanche path were two ice axes high in the debris field and a climbing helmet down lower. Gualtieri said that indicates the two climbers possibly lost the items as they fell.

The national park is about 230 miles (370 kilometers) north of Anchorage.